Doncaster MP seeks views on "different" call to convert Frenchgate centre into hospital

Businessman Stephen Farr has put forward ambitious proposals calling for the city centre mall to be stripped off shops and converted into wards – and has urged the city’s three MPs to get behind the idea.

And Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher is now seeking views from constituents on the scheme – as well as calling for appointments to take place there.

He said: “I launched the campaign for a new hospital for Doncaster on the day I was elected as the first Conservative MP for Doncaster for 55 years.

A call has been made to convert the Frenchgate shopping centre into a hospital.

“We have had setbacks and have been told no.

"I don’t accept no for an answer. We need that new hospital. It’s not a question of wanting one. We need one. I am determined to get us that new hospital.

“We also need to revive the town centre. I have spoken out on that many times over the years.

"Sadly the Mayor refuses to open up the town centre to traffic. She seems to think everything is fine. We know it isn’t.

“This proposal for the Frenchgate to be converted into a hospital is certainly different. However it would bring footfall to our town centre. I don’t know if it’s realistic but what do you think?

“However I do think though that we should bring some services here. What about phlebotomy or scans?

“Let me know.”

In a post shared with Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton and Mr Fletcher Mr Farr said: “Hey Doncaster, how about this for an idea?

“I keep reading about the need in the city for a new hospital.

“I keep seeing empty shops in the centre of town.

“How about turning the Frenchgate shopping centre into the new hospital? Great transport links - arguably it would become the best access to a hospital in the UK.

“Why not make Doncaster the Hospital City?"

He says that the plan would see the hospital returning to its Frenchgate roots – Doncaster Royal Infirmary started life as the Doncaster Dispensary in French Gate – now Greyfriars Road - in 1792.

Plans for another new hospital came to fruition in 1930, when the first part on Thorne Road – now the West Ward Block - opened to patients. The East Ward Block opened in 1968, the Women’s Hospital in 1969, and the Children’s Hospital in 1989.

He added: “All the shops in Frenchgate could be relocated to the empty properties in the city centre. What do you think?

“I am not an artist but this was my impression of what it could look like.”

Plans for a new hospital to replace Doncaster Royal Infirmary have been in place for a number of years, with a site adjacent to Doncaster College and Holmes Market identified for the £1.4 billion project.