Doncaster MP says he will dance like Hugh Grant in Love Actually if he ever becomes PM

During a Westminster Hall debate, Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher said that the speech given by Grant’s depiction of the PM in the film made him feel “genuinely proud to be British” and “brought a lump to his throat” and musing on whether Rishi Sunak dances in Downing Street, he added: “If I’m ever Prime Minister I can assure the House, I will.”

Mr Fletcher began a debate on Easter, Christian culture and heritage by reading a definition of British culture, which he said reminded him of a scene from the 2003 romantic comedy.

He referenced two scenes including one in which the Prime Minister, David, portrayed by Grant, dances around Number 10 to the Pointer Sisters’ song Jump (For My Love).

Mr Fletcher told MPs: “Then I thought of a scene in the film Love Actually, there are a few scenes in there I don’t like. I won’t go into those quite now, but who can forget the one in Number 10.

“No, not the singing and dancing Prime Minister - do we think our Prime Minister sings and dances in there when he’s on his own?

“If I’m ever Prime Minister I can assure the House, I will. No, I’m not after your job Sir if you’re listening, I hope you are.

“The scene I mean is the one where Hugh Grant tells the US President what he thinks. He says ‘We may be a small country but we’re a great one too, the country of Shakespeare, Churchill, the Beatles, Sean Connery, Harry Potter, David Beckham’s right foot, David Beckham’s left foot come to that.’

“The first time I saw this I have to admit it brought a lump to my throat. I felt genuinely proud to be British.”

He added: “But are they really our culture? I’m not so sure. Doesn’t everyone enjoy entertainment of some kind the world round? No, I think our culture goes back to those three words I spoke earlier, our Christian religious life.”

Mr Fletcher said that British heritage is “woven within our historic Christian past and is therefore extremely important not just to this place but to our nation as a whole.”

He also stated: “The Christian way of life that has enabled us to live in freedom in this wonderful country, and trust me it is a wonderful country.