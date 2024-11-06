Doncaster MP Ed Miliband under fire from GB News over claims Net Zero report 'not independent'

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband is facing questions over claims that an “independent” report used to promote the Government’s Net Zero strategy is not independent – and linked to a firm he is involved in.

News channel GB News host Patrick Christys revealed that an independent report from a firm called National Energy System Operator (NESO) that Doncaster North MP and Net Zero secretary Mr Miliband has been using to push the Government’s green energy strategies is connected to him and told viewers: “Something doesn’t seem quite right here.

"I went onto Companies House and looked at NESO.

"What you see is there is one active person with significant control – and that person is the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero – now that is Ed Miliband.”

Ed Miliband has come under fire over claims his Net Zero report is not independent.

Earlier, Mr Miliband had quoted the report and said: “This independent report provides conclusive proof that the Government’s clean energy superpower is the right choice for the country, replacing Britain’s dependency on volatile fossil fuel markets, with clean, homegrown power controlled in Britain.

"The govenrment is determined to ensure the significant reform to planning and grid we need so we can back the builders and support investors to make this once in a generation upgrade of Britain’s energy infrastructure happen.”

Referring to the NESO report, the GB News host added: “They say Ed Miliband’s plans for a clean energy system by 2030 can be achieved.

“Well, it looks like this independent report that Ed Miliband is using to push his Net Zero lunacy might not actually be that independent.

"The company was brought into public ownership in September and this report was published today.

"It is totally independent is it, if the person with signifcant control is the Secretary of State?

"Should Ed Miliband not have said he’s the person with signifcant control behind that company?

"These are all very serious questions. We’ve contacted Ed Miliband’s adviser and the Government department and we’re yet to hear back.”

"There may wlll be an innocent explanation here – everyone wants to hear it Ed.

"The Government ultimately owns NESO but it has no operational control. They say there is no operational link between the company and Secretary of State. It’s not a good look is it?”