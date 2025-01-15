Doncaster MP demands urgent meeting with Government over DRI "risk to life" fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster MP has demanded an urgent meeting with Goverment ministers after a new report said there is a “risk to life” to patients and staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary because the crumbling building is in such a bad condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Foundation trust is facing major safety risks at the three hospitals it runs, its board was told last month.

Among the most serious is the “increased risk to life and property in the event of fire due to current inadequacy of fire compartmentation” – fire-resistant material that is intended to stop flames and smoke from advancing to other parts of a building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson has called for urgent talks with health ministers to discuss the issue.

Sally Jameson is demanding urgent talks with health ministers.

Raising the matter in the House Of Commons, Ms Jameson said: “A recent report stated that there was an increased risk to life at Doncaster’s hospitals if a fire were to occur.

"There is also a risk of electrical failure due to the age and condition of the infrastructure.

"Despite much fanfare and promise, the previous Government did nothing to improve the condition of Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Added to that, we have one of the biggest repair backlogs in the country. Can the Leader of the House ensure that a Health Minister meets me and other Doncaster MPs urgently to ensure that our constituents have access to safe secondary care?”

In response, Lucy Powell, leade of the House told her: “Yet again, my Hon. Friend raises the important matter of Doncaster Royal Infirmary in her constituency.

"I know that she is doing great work to highlight the problems that it faces.

"She will be aware that the so-called new hospital programme – the previous Government’s capital investment programme – was a work of fiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The programme did not have the funds our hospitals needed, but I will ensure that she gets a meeting with a Minister, because the circumstances that she describes are unacceptable.”

Earlier this month, a paper presented to the hospital board added that “fire compartmentation has been identified as being inadequate in each of the trust’s properties”.

Although fire compartmentation is required, its inadequacy means that “as a result there is currently an increased risk to life and property in the event of a fire”.

A suspected fire on 22 October led to a full evacuation, the paper added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the trust’s cold water storage tanks are so old and in such need of remedial work that they could produce legionella, the bacteria that causes legionnaires’ disease, which could affect staff and patients.

In addition, the ventilation systems serving “operating theatres and other critical areas” at the South Yorkshire trust “are not fit for purpose” and could break down because they are “aged, life-expired [and] unsuitable”.

There is also a “risk of electrical failure due to [the] age and condition” of the electrical infrastructure and also a “risk of critical lift failure”, which could disrupt clinical care.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Infrastructure at DBTH said “As a Trust operating across three hospital sites—Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital—much of our infrastructure dates back to the 1930s and 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These older facilities, while integral to the delivery of our services, present significant challenges, particularly in terms of maintenance and modernisation.

“We currently face a substantial repair backlog, which requires a significant portion of our budget to address.

"While we were unsuccessful in our bid to join the Government’s New Hospital Programme in 2022, our focus has now pivoted to widespread refurbishment, particularly at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"This work is essential to ensure our facilities remain fit for purpose and capable of delivering high-quality care to the communities we serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite these challenges, we have secured over £50 million in funding in recent years for capital projects across our three sites, allowing us to upgrade existing spaces and create new facilities.

"However, the scale of work required at Doncaster Royal Infirmary remains significant, and we continue to pursue opportunities to modernise our estate, make best use of the space we have, and provide the best possible environment for patients and colleagues alike.”

Doncaster had been earmarked for a new hospital under the previous Conservative government – but despite pledges from ministers and then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a new hospital, which was set to be built on a site near to Holmes Market in the city failed to materialise with the site remaining vacant.