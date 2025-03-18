Doncaster MP declines to reveal emissions for 10,000 mile trip to China
Doncaster North MP Mr Miliband met Chinese vice premier Ding Xuexiang in Beijing yesterday and urged major polluter China to address the climate emergency.
He is also expected to sign a Clean Energy Partnership to provide clarity on where the two countries can collaborate.
But he said security reasons meant he could not reveal how many carbon emissions were used to transport him from London to Beijing – a round trip of more than 10,000 miles.
He has also come under fire on his climate stance – for backing the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport but being opposed to further expansion of Heathrow.
Critics suggested Mr Miliband could have met his counterparts to talk about climate change online, but instead he travelled for in-person dialogue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.