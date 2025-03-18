Doncaster MP declines to reveal emissions for 10,000 mile trip to China

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 12:21 BST

Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband has declined to reveal his carbon emissions for a 10,000 mile trip to China and back to discuss climate change, citing security reasons.

Doncaster North MP Mr Miliband met Chinese vice premier Ding Xuexiang in Beijing yesterday and urged major polluter China to address the climate emergency.

He is also expected to sign a Clean Energy Partnership to provide clarity on where the two countries can collaborate.

But he said security reasons meant he could not reveal how many carbon emissions were used to transport him from London to Beijing – a round trip of more than 10,000 miles.

Ed Miliband has flown to China on a 10,000 mile round trip.placeholder image
Ed Miliband has flown to China on a 10,000 mile round trip.

He has also come under fire on his climate stance – for backing the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport but being opposed to further expansion of Heathrow.

Critics suggested Mr Miliband could have met his counterparts to talk about climate change online, but instead he travelled for in-person dialogue.

