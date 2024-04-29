Doncaster MP complains about lower speed limits and speeding drivers - on same day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In one post, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher complained about 20mph speed limits for drivers being rolled out across Doncaster by Labour Mayor Ros Jones - and then later hit out at speeding drivers breaking the 30mph limit.

After grumbling about drivers “crawling along Broadway in Dunscroft,” in a later post about speeding drivers in Braithwell, Mr Fletcher urged motorists to slow down, saying the 30mph limit was “not a target and added: “Please drive carefully for all our sakes as well as your own.”

In his first post, Mr Fletcher hit out at 20mph zones being introduced across Doncaster and said: “The Labour Mayor here has already copied Labour controlled Wales and has been rolling out a 20 mph speed limit across the borough.

"Try crawling along Broadway in Dunscroft. Huge sums have been and are being spent on that.

"Money from transport that is wasted. Instead this money could and should be used to repair potholes and provide safe crossing places for children at their schools.”

In another post shared a few hours later headed “Braithwell speeding” the MP wrote: “This is an issue of longstanding.

“Community speed watch is being carried out in Braithwell. The Parish Council chairman has informed my office that despite there being a 30mph zone in place, one driver was caught doing 79 mph!

“The speed limit is a limit not a target. Please drive carefully for all our sakes as well as your own.”

Constituents blasted him over the post which also suggested drivers could be penalised for using cars and being made to “pay per mile.”

One told him: “There has been no suggestion of this whatsoever in South Yorkshire. This is just desperate last minute scare tactics. You should know better.”

“Is there any actual proof of plans to introduce this in the Doncaster area, or is this merely another ‘they might implement this’ statement to wind people up?