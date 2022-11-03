Nick Fletcher MP spoke in Westminster Hall earlier this week on the topic of religion, saying that the law that daily worship must take place in schools needs to be further enforced.

He said: “There is a real concern that our education system robs young people of the chance to understand the substances of Christian belief, that shaped not only the life of our late Queen and of our nation, but also the lives of countless people in this country and across the world.

“It is right that the law requires state funded schools to provide religious education to all pupils and that this reflects the fact that religious traditions in Great Britain are, in the main, Christian while taking account of the teaching and practices of other principal religions represented in Britain.”

Doncaster St George's Minster

Mr Fletcher has been known for his staunch Christian views which are interwoven in his policy and voting history.

In his first Commons speech in 2020, he said: “I believe in miracles, and I believe in God.”

He discussed his Westminster Hall speech in a Facebook post: “Christianity is a force for good and has been the bedrock of our country since the days of King Alfred the Great. It promotes spiritual moral and cultural development of all our children and young people.

“I was pleased to have the opportunity of speaking in Westminster Hall on this very important topic raised by my colleague Martin Vickers, the Conservative MP for Cleethorpes.

“I pointed out the importance that Parliament has placed upon it being taught in schools but sadly this is not always being observed as it should.

“There is supposed to be a daily act of worship at all schools.

“Children and parents of children have the right to withdraw from that if they choose but to not provide that daily act of worship is against the law.