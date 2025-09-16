Doncaster MP becomes chair of group focusing on deprived urban areas

A Doncaster MP has been appointed as chair of a group which represents 50 of the UK’s most deprived regions.

Sally Jameson, Labour MP for Doncaster Central, will head up the Parliamentary Leadership Team of the Special Interest Group of Municipal Authorities (SIGOMA) – the collective voice of urban areas, representing authorities in the northern, midland, and south-coast regions of England.

Sarah Hall MP and Josh Fenton-Glynn MP have been confirmed as Vice Chairs.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for local government, as the long-awaited national Fair Funding reform process reaches its decisive final stages, a spokesperson said.

A statement added: “With the future of local authority financing under review, SIGOMA’s leadership team will play a vital role in ensuring the voices of urban councils are heard and reflected in policy decisions.”

It added: “Sally Jameson MP, newly elected Chair, represents Doncaster Central.

"Elected in July 2024, she brings a strong background in public service, having previously worked as a prison officer and chaired her local branch of the Prison Officers' Association.

"Her deep commitment to social justice and regional equity makes her a powerful advocate for SIGOMA’s mission.”

“I am hugely excited to take over as SIGOMA’s Parliament chair at what is a vital time for local government”, said Ms Jameson.

“The government has the opportunity to deliver transformational change for the areas which SIGOMA represents.

"It is vital that the government pushes ahead in delivering on its agenda to ensure that they receive the long term, sustainable funding that they need to deliver the essential public services on which we all rely. I look forward to championing the SIGOMA cause in Parliament and building on Marie Rimmer MP’s years of excellent work.”

Coun Sir Stephen Houghton, Leader of SIGOMA and long-time campaigner for fairer funding for urban councils, welcomed the new appointments.

He added: “This is a crucial time for local government. The funding reform consultation presents both a challenge and an opportunity to reshape how resources are allocated across the country. I’m delighted to welcome Sally, Sarah and Josh to the SIGOMA leadership team. Their energy, experience and commitment to our communities will be invaluable as we make the case for a fairer future for urban councils.

“I also want to pay tribute to Marie Rimmer MP for her outstanding leadership as Chair; her dedication and tireless advocacy laid the groundwork for the progress we’re now building on.”