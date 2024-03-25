Doncaster MP and former city journalist named on Britain's worst people list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Controversial former GB News host Dan Wootton has drawn up what he calls “the list that no one wants to appear on” – the Fifty Worst People In The UK Today.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband and LBC presenter James O’Brien, who has Doncaster connections, are both named in the rundown.

The list features a string of both Conservative and Labour politicians including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, chancellor Jeremy Hunt, ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock as well as Sir Keir Starmer, Tony Blair and Jeremy Corbyn.

LBC host James O'Brien (left) and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband were both named by broadcaster Dan Wootton as among the 50 worst people in the UK.

It also includes media personalities such as footballer and TV host Gary Lineker, presenter Carol Vorderman, comedian John Cleese and actor Hugh Grant.

Mr Wootton described Mr Miliband as a “failed Labour leader” as he handed him 28th spot in the rundown.

He wrote: “The bloke who famously backstabbed his own brother to seize power of Labour only to face a crushing defeat is somehow set to return to Cabinet under Slippery Starmer to lead the Nut Zero charge. He could bankrupt the country from the environment portfolio at this rate.”

Topping the list was LBC host O’Brien, who was born in Doncaster and whose father Jim worked at the Doncaster Evening Post.

Describing him as “a hard left crank” Mr Wootton wrote: “He is unable to ever admit that he’s wrong.

"But he’s more than happy to berate, belittle and torment any of his callers who dare to disagree with his hard left view of the world.

"O’Brien is personally responsible for degrading the dialogue in modern day Britain, far too happily throwing around terms like bigot and racist. He promotes a lack of tolerance and hate towards anyone who shares a different view.”

