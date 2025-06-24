Doncaster MP among more than 100 in Labour rebellion against welfare cuts

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST
A Doncaster Labour MP is among more than 100 joining a bakcbench rebellion attempting to block Government plans for welfare cuts.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher is one of 120 Labour MPs who has signed up to an effort to block plans to cut disability and sickness-related benefits payments to save £5bn a year by 2030.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Pitcher said: “I recently held an open meeting with local residents to discuss the government’s proposed welfare changes, and the feedback from constituents was clear – the government should look again at their plans to ensure that the most vulnerable people in our community are protected.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to "press ahead" with the planned welfare changes, despite the growing rebellion.

One of Doncaster's four Labour MPs has indicated their rebellion against the Government's welfare cuts.

The PM said the current welfare system was "unsustainable" and could not be left unreformed and said: "I intend to press ahead.”

He added that the projected increase in the number claiming Personal Independence Payments (Pips) each year was "the equivalent of the population of a city the size of Leicester".

"So those that care about a future welfare system have to answer the question: 'how do you reform what you've got to make sure it's sustainable for the future?"

If passed the amendment would block the bill from progressing to its second reading when it returns to the Commons on July 1.

Fellow Doncaster MPs, Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central), Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) and John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough) have not indicated their support at this stage.

