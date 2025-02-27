Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones makes first official confirmation she is running for re-election

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has this afternoon made her first official confirmation that she is running to be re-elected.

Up until this point, although it was widely assusmed she would be running to retain her position as mayor on May 1, there has been no official confirmation or announcement from the mayor or Labour Party.

But before a City of Doncaster Full Council meeting at the Civic Offices this afternoon, when asked about the idea of a People’s Question Time, similar to that in London, she said: "In relation to your suggestion of a Doncaster People’s Question Time, I will take this away for consideration, with the intention to trial something like this in the new municipal year should I be privileged to be re-elected by our residents.

"Thank you."

People’s Question Time is an event where members of the public can put their questions to the mayor directly.

Mayor Jones has already been busy on the campaign trail, welcoming a number of senior Labour figures to Doncaster as well as canvassing with the city’s Labour MPs, Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central), Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) and Lee Pitcher (Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme).

All you need to know about the Doncaster mayoral election

Doncaster will go to the polls on May 1 to elect a new mayor – here’s all we know so far about the 2025 mayoral election in our city.

When is it?

The election will take place on May 1, 2025.

On the same day, local government elections to elect ward councillors for City of Doncaster Council will take place, along with town and parish council elections.

What’s happening?

The mayoral election is to choose a new directly elected mayor of Doncaster.

The first directly elected mayor of Doncaster was selected in May 2002, when Martin Winter won for Labour.

The incumbent mayor is Ros Jones, who was elected as a member of the Labour Party at the last mayoral election which was held in 2021, when she won a third term after previous victories in 2017 and 2013, when she defeated incumbent Peter Davies.

Who’s won before?

These are the results of all Doncaster’s previous mayoral elections

2021: Ros Jones (Labour)

2017: Ros Jones (Labour)

2013: Ros Jones (Labour)

2009: Peter Davies (English Democrats)

2005: Martin Winter (Labour)

2002: Martin Winter (Labour)

In May 2012, voters decided in a referendum to keep the position of directly elected mayor.

Who can I vote for?

Official nominations and parties have yet to be announced – but several candidates have confirmed they will be standing to replace Mayor Jones (Labour).

Those who have officially been named by their parties as candidates are:

Julie Buckley (Green)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Reform UK has confirmed it will be fielding a candidate, but has not yet announced who that will be.

The Liberal Democrats have also yet to announce if they are standing a candidate.

Frank Calladine, who has previously stood for election for the British Democrats and independent candidate Richard Vallance have also indicated they intend to stand.

What are the deadlines for nominations?

The Notice of Election will be published and added to the Doncaster Council website on 24 March 2025.

The legal deadline for delivering nomination forms is 4pm on Wednesday 2 April 2025, when we will know who is standing.

The 'Statement of Persons Nominated' for the election will be published and added to the City of Doncaster Council page by the deadline of no later than 4pm on Thursday 3 April 2025.