Doncaster mayor hope demands Frenchgate meeting after shoppers hit with £100 parking fines

Doncaster Conservative mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher has demanded an “urgent” meeting with bosses of the city’s Frenchgate shopping centre after a string of drivers were stung with £100 fines.

In recent weeks, the Free Press has received complaints from a number of shoppers who have been sent £100 fines by private parking contractor Parking Eye - which is understood to have recently taken over parking operations at the shopping centre – despite shoppers saying they had parked legally.

Now former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, who is bidding to replace Ros Jones as mayor in May, has stepped in and pledged to fight for those who have been hit.

He said: “I’ve seen too many posts on social media about Parking Eye penalties being wrongly imposed.

Nick Fletcher has called for a meeting with Frenchgate bosses after shoppers were hit with £100 fines.

"Something doesn’t seem right here.

"If I was Mayor, I would have arranged to meet the Frenchgate management to get to the bottom of this. We need to bring more people into town, not punish and deter them.

“But should I wait six weeks until we know the election result? I don’t think so. It doesn’t help anyone for me to sit on my hands.

"I am naturally proactive not reactive. It’s the way I am.

“Somebody has to act and it’s unlikely the current Mayor will do anything. So I have written to the Frenchgate management asking for an urgent meeting. If you’ve been affected then please let me know. I am on it.”

One upset driver said: “I received a parking fine from the Frenchgate car park.

“But I paid and I have proof – after researching I believe it is happening to many people.

“Something needs to be done.”

Another said: “On February 7, I parked there and paid for parking. I received a letter on the 14th saying I didn’t pay and I owe them £100.

"I will never use the Frenchgate for parking again and a lot of others have said the same. They are robbing people.”

And another said: “I have just received a £100 fine for parking on the new system they have installed.”

While another added: “I’m in the same boat, seven fines coming my way and already received two.

"There is no clear explanation of how the new system works."

Another, also stung with a £100 fine wrote: “Please tell me I’m not the only one that has been totally confused by the new parking system at the Frenchgate. Fuming.”

Last month, eagle-eyed shoppers spotted a rise in charges to park at the shopping centre.

New rates were introduced, seeing a raft of changes in costs for drivers.

It follows the takeover of the centre by Frasers Group – owners of Sports Direct – last summer.

The cost of parking for one hour went up from £1.60 to £1.70, while a two hour slot rose by 20p from £3.20 to £3.40.

The tariffs apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition, a sign announced that drivers also face a charge of £100 if they fail to comply with terms and conditions.

We have contacted Frenchgate and Parking Eye, without response.