Doncaster mayor calls upon government to announce Levelling Up round 3
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mayor Ros Jones expressed her hopes for the next round of Levelling Up funding, which has not yet been officially announced by the government.
In the first round of funding from the scheme, Doncaster was awarded £18.6 million for a series of schemes to regenerate the city centre.
Round two saw two bids to regenerate Mexborough and Edlington town centres rejected.
Ms Jones said: “Levelling Up Fund round 3 – when is it coming? Despite being promised in March & announcement ‘imminent’ in July, we are still waiting.
“I hope to submit bids for both Doncaster North & Don Valley to support regeneration & Levelling Up in places like Mexborough & Edlington.
“We prepared bids for LUF2 which were refused following a change in criteria after submission.
“Construction prices have increased significantly since we developed LUF2, therefore any schemes put forward for LUF3 will need to be reviewed dependent on criteria, cost & funds.”
Last month, Ms Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that while bids will focus on Mexborough and Edlington, details cannot be formalised until an announcement is made.
She added: “Since Levelling Up round 2 we have seen considerable inflation increases, around 20 percent in building materials so this inflation will of course impact on any potential scheme.
“I really would like to see a new leisure centre for Edlington within any bid for Don Valley, however there are rumours that any funding would be allocated based on area, meaning an estimate of around £8m for Doncaster which would not fund any new build at all.
“If the government are serious about Levelling Up they need to provide real long term funding and investment. A lot of the work’s been done but we need to see what the rules are and what sums of money are actually available.”
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has previously said that the next round of Levelling Up funding is to be expected before this year’s Autumn Statement, which is due on November 22.