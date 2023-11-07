Doncaster mayor calls upon government to announce Levelling Up round 3

The Mayor of Doncaster has called upon the government to announce the next round of the Levelling Up fund, mentioning two possible bids for the borough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mayor Ros Jones expressed her hopes for the next round of Levelling Up funding, which has not yet been officially announced by the government.

In the first round of funding from the scheme, Doncaster was awarded £18.6 million for a series of schemes to regenerate the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Round two saw two bids to regenerate Mexborough and Edlington town centres rejected.

Mexborough Regen 1.

Ms Jones said: “Levelling Up Fund round 3 – when is it coming? Despite being promised in March & announcement ‘imminent’ in July, we are still waiting.

“I hope to submit bids for both Doncaster North & Don Valley to support regeneration & Levelling Up in places like Mexborough & Edlington.

“We prepared bids for LUF2 which were refused following a change in criteria after submission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Construction prices have increased significantly since we developed LUF2, therefore any schemes put forward for LUF3 will need to be reviewed dependent on criteria, cost & funds.”

Edlington Regen 2.

Last month, Ms Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that while bids will focus on Mexborough and Edlington, details cannot be formalised until an announcement is made.

She added: “Since Levelling Up round 2 we have seen considerable inflation increases, around 20 percent in building materials so this inflation will of course impact on any potential scheme.

“I really would like to see a new leisure centre for Edlington within any bid for Don Valley, however there are rumours that any funding would be allocated based on area, meaning an estimate of around £8m for Doncaster which would not fund any new build at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the government are serious about Levelling Up they need to provide real long term funding and investment. A lot of the work’s been done but we need to see what the rules are and what sums of money are actually available.”