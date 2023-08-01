Now she has written to Lord Markham – telling him there are 600 urgent repair jobs at the hospital and making repeated calls for a new hospital.

She told him: “I know from our previous meeting that you are aware of the severe pressures that are being faced at the DRI, but I know it is always useful for you to have seen those first hand.

Dame Rosie Winterton arranged for Lord Markham to tour Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"I very much welcome your assurance that your officials will be in close touch with the Executive Team at DRI to discuss how we can access possible funding streams to ensure patient and staff safety.

"As you know, this is especially critical due to the site's ageing infrastructure and over 600 outstanding maintenance jobs which need urgent attention.

“I understand that the DRI Executive Team are preparing a financial case which I hope, as discussed, would inform your officials of the details of the rebuilding work necessary so that they could request further information from the team if required.

“Once again, thank you for your visit and I hope that our team here in Doncaster can continue to work with you and your team on taking this vital work forward.”

Last week she said: “Doncaster Royal Infirmary is facing many problems and we need urgent investment in our local hospital so that we can provide the safest and highest quality services.

"We will continue to press for a new hospital but we need this urgent investment. Team Doncaster, including Mayor Ros Jones and Mayor Oliver Coppard are working together with our fantastic local NHS team on this.”