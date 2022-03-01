Doncaster is short of required cash for flood defences as staff are thanked for tackling river warnings

Coun Mark Houlbrook, cabinet member for the environment at Doncaster Council, praised authority staff for their around the clock work and going the ‘extra mile’ following three storms in quick succession.

The emergency services and the Environment Agency were also thanked for their hard work.

River levels along parts of the River Don prompted warnings from the Environment Agency around Sprotbrough, Kirk Bramwith and Thorpe in Balne and elsewhere with some localised flooding in parts.

Councillor Mark Houlbrook, cabinet member for the environment, praised council, environment agency and emergency service staff following localised flooding along the River Don and Kearsley Brook.

Kearsley Brook in Conisbrough was also swollen leading to some localised flooding.

He said that the extreme weather, which also included a mini-tornado in his own ward of Thorne & Moorends, was a ‘stark reminder’ of the devastating floods which hit hundreds of homes across the borough in 2019.

The Connected by Water Action Plan was recently launched in conjunction with South Yorkshire councils, the government, Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water in a £400 million scheme to better protect thousands of homes and businesses from severe flooding across the region.

Doncaster Council is leading on the following projects:

Bentley Flood Alleviation Scheme Conisbrough Natural Flood Management Tickhill Natural Flood Management Doncaster Borough wide Surface Water Flood Alleviation Scheme

The council are also supporting the Environment Agency with the following projects:

Fishlake Flood Alleviation Scheme and Recovery St Mary’s bridge wall refurbishment Nature-based solutions in the Lower Don Refurbishment and peplacement of Lower Don embankment Wheatley Park embankment refurbishment

But Councillor Houlbrook said there was some way to go in making sure that South Yorkshire was as protected as it can be and that more money is needed.

He said: “I will be perfectly honest with you all in that there is a significant shortfall within the current funding settlement from the government. Government has currently committed £153 million, with a further £34 million in partnership funding, this leaves a £211 million funding shortfall.

“We will continue to work with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to lobby the government for the further required funding.