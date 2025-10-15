Doncaster greengrocer invited to Downing Street to meet Chancellor Rachel Reeves

A Doncaster market greengrocer has meet Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Downing Street – telling her about the challenges of running a family business.

Matt Davis, a fourth generation greengrocer from KD Davis and Sons, met the chancellor on Monday.

Ms Reeves, MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, held a celebratory evening for Yorkshire-based small businesses.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson invited Mr Davis to meet the Chancellor in recognition of his family’s business, which has been operating for 87 years and is a cornerstone of Doncaster Market.

Mr Davis said: “It was a great opportunity to be invited by Sally Jameson for an evening with Rachel Reeves, celebrating small businesses in Yorkshire.

"It was great to chat with Rachel about our fourth generation family business and some of the challenges small businesses face today. Even got to meet Larry the cat!”

Ms Jameson said: “It was great to bring a little bit of Doncaster Market to Downing Street this week.

"KD Davis and Sons Greengrocers are an example of the amazing small businesses we have here and who are passionate about Doncaster.”

As well as their stall at Doncaster Market, KD Davis and Sons Greengrocers have stalls at Walkers Nurseries and Waites in Conisbrough.

They also provide daily deliveries of fresh produce, frozen products and dry goods to cafes, schools, hotels and farm shops, as well as a fast-growing home delivery service.

You can find out more about the firm via their website HERE or keep up to date with their Facebook page HERE