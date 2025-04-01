Doncaster Free Press staff join media reception with PM at Downing Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has praised the role of the regional media in a reception at 10 Downing Street, attended by Doncaster Free Press reporters.

The Labour leader invited representatives from local and regional newspapers as well as television and radio reporters to the gathering in London, with DFP journalist Darren Burke and Local Democracy Reporting Service reporter Harry Harrison among those in attendance.

The PM told the gathering – which also included representatives from the BBC, the Yorkshire Post and the Manchester Evening News: “There's a sort of mixed feeling because I've always felt that - and I say this to Cabinet members - you may think that answering questions in Parliament is the most difficult thing that you're going to have to do, just wait until you get in front of regional media because somehow you always ask us the question that we've been secretly hoping was the one that wouldn't get asked.

"But there is a really serious point that underpins this because nobody knows your local areas and issues in the way that you do, and I don't think there's any other sort of media outlets, interrogators, interviewers who can put the questions in the way that you do because you understand what's happening on your patch the way nobody else does, and in a sense, I think because you're able to translate it into what matters where you are, it makes it more meaningful.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer invited members of the regional media, including Doncaster Free Press reporter Darren Burke, to a reception at 10 Downing Street.

"For example, general statistics only go so far like growing economy or the amount of money going to the NHS, but it doesn't work very well when you get to communities, it's the localities to areas where what you do is so important.

"There's no one more committed to shining the torch on those issues.

“And of course, running campaigns, which has always been an important part of regional media, often on things like knife crime, which get picked up at the local level very often.

"With sadly grieving families who, quite remarkably, turned their grief into something more positive for other people and I've always been rather humble by meeting particularly parents or children who've been killed one way or the other, they're able to pick themselves up and run a campaign.

"But then you amplify it: on the fly tipping and antisocial behaviour for example. It's such a force for good, and I think respected by millions, and I strongly feel people go to their local regional media as a trusted source in a way that they don't quite believe they can get to a trusted source elsewhere.

"And I think that makes it really the more important what you're doing and I hope you feel that that's not just words, because certainly when I'm out and about, we always try to have space for local and regional media, whether that's on TV or huddles with local papers and it's rare that we leave that out of our schedule.

"But it is important that you keep holding us to account.

"Keep advocating for your regions, because, obviously here in Downing Street is where we have a laser focus of communities that you're advocating for delivering on their priorities, and you must hold us to account for that: from the economy, putting money back in people's pockets, safer streets, getting more police officers on the streets, getting the NHS back on its feet and delivering more appointments and bringing down those waiting lists.

“So, thank you for what you do. Thank you for being here.

"Thank you for all of the work that you do holding us to account. Yes, it's uncomfortable at times I'll be perfectly honest about that and there are questions you put to us which we’d rather you didn't put or not quite the same way and we know we aren’t going to get away without an answer.

"But as uncomfortable though it is it is really important and it's really important we're open about that because particularly at the moment, we have to remind ourselves what living in democracy really is, where politicians can't just say things and get away with it. They've got to say things, and then they've got to face questions of what they've said and particularly when it's put in the context of local communities, local areas and local regions.

“And remember, I was nice to you so a gentle nod for the first question or two would be great and looking around the room, I doubt that would actually happen, nor should it!”