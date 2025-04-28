Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voters in the heart of Doncaster want the next mayor to invest in city centre regeneration, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has heard.

The LDRS spent an afternoon before the election asking people on the streets of Doncaster city centre about the impending vote.

Matt, aged 55, said he needed to do more research before making his vote, but was leaning towards the Conservatives’ Nick Fletcher for mayor.

He told the LDRS: “I’ve been waiting for an appointment and so I’m here walking around. I’m Doncaster born-and-bred and I thought I’d come and see what’s happening with Waterdale.

Waterdale in the city centre used to be a busy shopping hub in the heart of Doncaster. | LDRS

“It needs regeneration, the town centre.”

Aside from regeneration, another gentleman, who would not provide his name, said he wanted action on homelessness and drug-use in the heart of Doncaster.

He believes the Liberal Democrat candidate, Mihai Melenciuc, is the best person for the job.

Voters in the city centre have shared their priorities for the next Mayor of Doncaster. | LDRS

He said: “The airport is one of the important things, but homelessness and drug addicts is getting really bad and I hope [Melenciuc] will sort it.”

54-year-old Cicero said he has already voted for Labour’s Ros Jones.

He said: “The Labour Party is, in my point of view, is better than the Conservatives.

Sir Nigel Greasley Square in Doncaster city centre. | LDRS

“However, there’s not a lot of other options. She’s the best of a bad bunch.”

Cicero, a self-proclaimed socialist, said he feels closer to Ros Jones than the 11 other candidates.

Not everyone who spoke to the LDRS was certain on who they would vote for.

Frenchgate Shopping Centre offers the largest range of big name retailers in Doncaster city centre. | LDRS

79-year-old Ann said the only thing she was certain about was “not voting for Labour”.

She said: “They are not for the working people. I don’t know about this Reform, they may be of the other way. I will read up on the others.”

The LDRS asked her what she would like the next mayor to address in Doncaster.

The next Mayor of Doncaster lead the City of Doncaster Council for the next four years. | LDRS

She said: “The homeless and, of course, the immigrants in hotels. A bit better looking after the homeless, which I am.

“Roads and potholes need fixing desperately.”

There are a total of 12 candidates vying to be elected Mayor of Doncaster. They include:

Ros Jones, Labour

Nick Fletcher, Conservative

Alexander Jones, Reform UK

Julie Buckley, Green Party

Andrew Walmsley, Yorkshire Party

Richie Vallance, Independent

Jamil Ahsan, Workers Party of Britain

Doug Wright, Health and Social Care Party

Mihai Melenciuc, Liberal Democrats

Frank Calladine, British Democrats

Andy Hiles, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

David Bettney, Social Democratic Party