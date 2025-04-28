Doncaster elections 2025: Voters in heart of Doncaster want city centre issues addressed by next Mayor
The LDRS spent an afternoon before the election asking people on the streets of Doncaster city centre about the impending vote.
Matt, aged 55, said he needed to do more research before making his vote, but was leaning towards the Conservatives’ Nick Fletcher for mayor.
He told the LDRS: “I’ve been waiting for an appointment and so I’m here walking around. I’m Doncaster born-and-bred and I thought I’d come and see what’s happening with Waterdale.
“It needs regeneration, the town centre.”
Aside from regeneration, another gentleman, who would not provide his name, said he wanted action on homelessness and drug-use in the heart of Doncaster.
He believes the Liberal Democrat candidate, Mihai Melenciuc, is the best person for the job.
He said: “The airport is one of the important things, but homelessness and drug addicts is getting really bad and I hope [Melenciuc] will sort it.”
54-year-old Cicero said he has already voted for Labour’s Ros Jones.
He said: “The Labour Party is, in my point of view, is better than the Conservatives.
“However, there’s not a lot of other options. She’s the best of a bad bunch.”
Cicero, a self-proclaimed socialist, said he feels closer to Ros Jones than the 11 other candidates.
Not everyone who spoke to the LDRS was certain on who they would vote for.
79-year-old Ann said the only thing she was certain about was “not voting for Labour”.
She said: “They are not for the working people. I don’t know about this Reform, they may be of the other way. I will read up on the others.”
The LDRS asked her what she would like the next mayor to address in Doncaster.
She said: “The homeless and, of course, the immigrants in hotels. A bit better looking after the homeless, which I am.
“Roads and potholes need fixing desperately.”
There are a total of 12 candidates vying to be elected Mayor of Doncaster. They include:
- Ros Jones, Labour
- Nick Fletcher, Conservative
- Alexander Jones, Reform UK
- Julie Buckley, Green Party
- Andrew Walmsley, Yorkshire Party
- Richie Vallance, Independent
- Jamil Ahsan, Workers Party of Britain
- Doug Wright, Health and Social Care Party
- Mihai Melenciuc, Liberal Democrats
- Frank Calladine, British Democrats
- Andy Hiles, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- David Bettney, Social Democratic Party
