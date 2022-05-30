Doncaster councillors to rubber-stamp £25 million plan for new railway station public square and mixed-use office block

Council bosses are asking members of Mayor Ros Jones’s cabinet to sign-off a £24.8 million plan for the extension to the recently upgraded Railway Square and the delivery of a new office/mixed-use building.

Both projects will also have a ‘green” focus’, including the promotion of green urban space, active travel and connectivity and follow the confirmation from central government the Towns Deal fund had been approved for Doncaster in November 2021.

A further project will allow for the commission of feasibility studies of identified heritage sites to potentially find a new future for these sites in the city.

How the office block and public open space could look as part of the £24.8 million investment.

The Doncaster Town Deal Board initially submitted the bid for funding in January 2021, following the Government announcement that up-to £25m in funding was available to 100 places invited to apply. Doncaster was identified as an area where this opportunity would become available.

As a consequence of the funding, the Towns Deal Board have identified major areas which will see improvements and benefits as a result of the funding, including in crime reduction, improved health and well-being, the value of land, and in employment opportunities.

It is anticipated that, if approved by cabinet, the construction for these projects will begin in April 2024, with completion due by September 2025, with the timeline also including the agreement of the acquiring of certain assets and land.

Deputy mayor and Coun Glyn Jones cabinet member for housing and business, said: “The overarching aim of the Doncaster Towns Deal is to help increase economic growth, with a clear focus on regeneration, improved transport, better broadband connectivity, skills and culture.

“The projects outlined will allow our newly-named city to deliver a new urban greenspace in the town centre which will improve current opportunities related to wellbeing and leisure for residents, as well as offering space for further potential employment opportunities, strengthening our mission to represent people, place and planet as a council.