Doncaster councillor among official list of candidates for South Yorkshire Mayor

On Friday (5 April) the full list of candidates running to become South Yorkshire Mayor in the upcoming election on 2 May was published.

Candidates include current Labour Mayor Oliver Coppard who will be hoping to hold his position, and a Conservative Doncaster councillor.

The candidate list is:

The five candidates have now been named.

Nick Allen, Conservative Party – residing in Doncaster

David Bettney, Social Democratic Party – residing in Barnsley

Oliver Coppard, Labour and Co-operative Party – residing in Sheffield

Douglas Johnson, Green Party – residing in Sheffield

Hannah Kitching, Liberal Democrats – residing in Barnsley

The elected candidate will become the head of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) overseeing several devolved powers and funds, and take over the role of South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner.