Doncaster councillor among official list of candidates for South Yorkshire Mayor
On Friday (5 April) the full list of candidates running to become South Yorkshire Mayor in the upcoming election on 2 May was published.
Candidates include current Labour Mayor Oliver Coppard who will be hoping to hold his position, and a Conservative Doncaster councillor.
The candidate list is:
Nick Allen, Conservative Party – residing in Doncaster
David Bettney, Social Democratic Party – residing in Barnsley
Oliver Coppard, Labour and Co-operative Party – residing in Sheffield
Douglas Johnson, Green Party – residing in Sheffield
Hannah Kitching, Liberal Democrats – residing in Barnsley
The elected candidate will become the head of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) overseeing several devolved powers and funds, and take over the role of South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner.
Any adult residing in South Yorkshire who has registered to vote will be able to do so on 2 May with a valid photo ID.
