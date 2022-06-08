Doncaster Council to bid for Government cash to rebuild Edlington Leisure Centre as a multi-purpose venue

The council said it recognised Edlington ‘should be a priority for future investment’ and that the community was ‘lacking this key community asset’.

Council bosses added that there is the potential for a ‘high impact’ upon the health and wellbeing of the Edlington community.

A new multi-functional leisure centre for Edlington could include:

How the new Edlington Lesuire Centre could look

A four-lane swimming pool suitable for use by public and swimming clubs including for galas An 80 to 100-seat viewing gallery A 30 cubicle “village” changing facility (enabling family changing) accessed directly from the poolside Enabling use of the pool by adults with physical disabilities including a ‘Changing Places’ facility – for those who need personal assistance to use the toilet) and a Pool Pod – providing dignified independent access to the pool A 40-station modern gym with equipment Dry changing facilities – separate for men and women Fitness studio for 25 to 30 customers (for aerobics and similar activities) Car parking for 40 cars A new café Community rooms – flexible spaces which can be used for a variety of activities including for young people

A location for the new development is currently being explored but the aim will be to identify a location within easy walking distance and well connected to public transport.

Public comments gathered on the consultation so far have been overwhelmingly positive.

One resident said: “Edlington swimming baths have been closed for such a long time and there has been a great demand for the facility to be re-opened.

“A new leisure facility would be great for the area. Something the whole family can use together.”

Another resident added: “It needs to be more central, than the one that it replaces with easier vehicle access than driving up side streets.

“The ideal site could be the welfare grounds which allows easy access and parking, for both Edlington and Warmsworth people.

“Plus, incorporating the playing fields would create a unique sporting venue.

Obviously, CISWO (Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation) would have to come on board to allow the welfare trustees who sit on a 90+ year lease.