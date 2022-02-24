Doncaster Council pay for 18 top bosses remains at £2.1 million a year

Doncaster Council is required by legislation to reveal the number of staff who earn over £50,000 and publish the name and job title of any officer whose salary exceeds £150,000.

Damian Allen, the council’s chief executive, is paid £168,755 in basic salary as well as pension contributions.

Documents show that 10 directors at the council below Mr Allen earn £127,083 a year while seven assistant directors in each department earn £95,438.

The ratio between the highest employee salary of £168,755 and lowest employee salary of £17,842 has remained at 9.46:1.

This means the highest salary is 9.46 times more than the lowest salary. The ratio between the highest employee salary and average staff salary has slightly reduced to 6.13:1.

The ratio between the lowest paid and average salaries has increased slightly to 1.54:1. The average salary has increased by £294 from £27,237 to £27,531.

Central government has offered a blanket 1.75 per cent increase for those working within councils. This has been met with anger by unions and many are considering strike action.

Jill Parker, assistant director of HR, communications and the executive office, said: “The council remains committed to reducing the pay difference and increasing low pay.

“There have been minimal changes to the ratios this year mainly due to the 2021/2022 pay award yet to be agreed and implemented.

“In March 2011 the Hutton Review of Fair Pay made several recommendations for promoting pay fairness in the public sector by tackling disparity between the lowest and highest paid.

“The Hutton Review considered that the pay multiples should be no greater than 20:1 and the council falls well below this threshold.