Doncaster Council meeting today for first time since Reform election landslide

City of Doncaster Council is meeting for the first time today since the local elections which saw Reform UK become the biggest party on the authority.

The May 1 poll saw Nigel Farage’s party secure 37 seats – while Labour tumbled to just 12 and the Conservatives six.

However, despite the figures, Labour still retains control of the authority after Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected as mayor, albeit with a slender majority of just 700 votes.

A ceremony is under way at the Mansion House in the High Street to select a new civic mayor, a largely ceremonial role.

Coun Tim Needham will take up the role, replacing Coun Julie Grace who held the post last year.

This afternoon, the focus will switch to the Civic Offices in Waterdale when the full council meeting will be held and when the important business of running Doncaster gets under way for another four year term.