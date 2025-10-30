The by-election held in Bentley ward in August 2025 cost the City of Doncaster Council more than £28,000, it has been revealed.

Following the resignation of Councillor Samuel Booth in July 2025, it was projected by election officials that holding a by-election to elect a successor would cost the council around £25,000.

However, following a freedom of information (FOI) request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Doncaster Council has revealed the total expenditure on the poll was higher than projected at £28,252.

The council said that the information requested was not legally subject to FOI laws, but released the total cost in the “interests of openness and transparency”.

The total cost of the Bentley by-election has been revealed. | LDRS

A further request for a breakdown of the total costs were declined.

The published total cost is 13 per cent more than projected by Trina Barber, electoral services manager of Doncaster Council, to the elections and democratic structures committee on July 15, 2025.

However, Ms Barber did say in the meeting that the cost could be more.

Isaiah-John Reasbeck was elected councillor for Bentley ward at a by-election in August 2025. | LDRS

Cllr Booth was succeeded by fellow Reform UK member Isaiah-John Reasbeck.

Reasbeck, who is the authority’s youngest councillor at 19-years-old, saw off a challenge from Labour’s Matt Jones to hold the seat for Reform.

The party told the LDRS Booth resigned for “personal reasons”.