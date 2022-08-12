Doncaster Council backs Sheffield’s bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukraine won the competition earlier this year but due to Putin’s invasion of the country, the UK was asked to host the 2023 event after coming second.

Sam Ryder scored a huge points tally with his smash hit Spaceman to make it the UK’s best performance since winning the competition in 1997.

Sheffield is bidding to host the competition after being selected on the shortlist alongside Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Sam Ryder performs at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Kerry Davies - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The BBC said the seven-strong shortlist was based on the cities’ ability to show they have ‘the capacity, capability and experience to host an event of this scale and complexity’.

A statement added that the process was ‘heavily weighted towards demonstrating past experience in hosting major international events, as well as being able to demonstrate their credentials in hosting a celebration of contemporary music’.

Sheffield would also need to provide accommodation for at least 10,000 spectators, 2,000 event staff and journalists. The Utilita Arena will host the event.

Sheffield is twinned with the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and will have to run themes and heritage close to the winning country.

Sheffield's Utilita Arena will host Eurovision if the city is chosen

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones, said: “Amazing news today that Sheffield has been selected as a shortlisted host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on behalf of this year’s winners Ukraine.

“We can’t wait to support Sheffield City Council’s bid and represent South Yorkshire.

“We are delighted to support Sheffield in its bid and if successful, it will be a huge honour to work alongside our partners and our Ukrainian communities to ensure international guests receive the warmest of South Yorkshire welcomes.”

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, said: “Crack open the bucks fizz, Eurovision are making their minds up – and the only correct choice is Sheffield and South Yorkshire!

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones

“I’ve previously said that Sheffield seemed the obvious choice to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, you’d have to be a spaceman not to.