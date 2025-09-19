A City of Doncaster Council motion calling for agricultural land to be spared from use for solar panel farms, in favour of using sites like car parks, has received cross-party support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion, passed with an amendment from Conservative councillor Cynthia Ransome, came after a political chess match, in which Reform UK saw off Labour attempts to commandeer the proposals for themselves.

Reform UK group leader, Cllr Guy Aston, proposed the original motion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a number of councillors attending a protest against the proposals for Whitestones Solar Farm, which will see panels placed on fields close to Conisbrough Cemetery.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has previously shared the concerns of residents, who have said the solar farm will take away from the cemetery, where many go to remember loved ones.

Councillors were subject to two additional votes as amendments to the motion were put forward.

Initially, the Labour Mayor, Ros Jones, proposed an amendment which would require the council chief executive, Damian Allen, to write to the “relevant minister” and inform them the motion had been passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council agreed to adopt Cllr Cynthia Ransome's amendment, which put in writing that residents should be consulted on solar farm plans. | Doncaster Council

Approving Jones’ amendment would have technically turned the motion from a Reform UK one to that of Mayor Jones, according to sources.

The meeting was adjourned to allow parties to discuss Mayor Jones’ motion and when members returned, it appeared Reform UK had recognised Labour’s intentions and the amendment was rejected.

Subsequently, Cllr Ransome added an amendment which put in writing that the public should be consulted on planning applications for solar farms in Doncaster.

It is already a part of planning procedures that the public are consulted, but Cllr Ransome’s amendment received cross-party support – approved by Reform UK, Conservative and Labour councillors.

One councillor, Majid Khan, abstained from the vote. Cllr Khan is chair of the planning committee, but it was not required that he abstain.