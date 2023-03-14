News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Conservatives sell £25 tickets for Tees Valley mayor's airport talk

A mayor who helped save his local airport from closure is to hold a talk in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT

Ben Houchen, the Conservative mayor for Tees Valley, saved Teesside International Airport from being closed down by Doncaster Sheffield Airport owners Peel.

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has invited Mr Houchen to address people in Doncaster – with tickets for the event now on sale priced at £25 each.

He said: “We’ve all heard a lot about Ben Houchen - Tees Valley Mayor and how he saved Teesside International Airport Limited from being closed down by Peel Holdings.

Conservative Mayor Ben Houchen will hold to talk in Doncaster to help explain how he saved his local airport.
“He is now spearheading the growth of the economy of Teesside in what can only be described as an impressive manner.

“If you would like to come along and meet Ben then this is your chance.”

The event will take place at the Mount Pleasant Hotel on May 11 from 6pm.

Tickets are available HERE

