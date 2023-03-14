Doncaster Conservatives sell £25 tickets for Tees Valley mayor's airport talk

Ben Houchen, the Conservative mayor for Tees Valley, saved Teesside International Airport from being closed down by Doncaster Sheffield Airport owners Peel.

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has invited Mr Houchen to address people in Doncaster – with tickets for the event now on sale priced at £25 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’ve all heard a lot about Ben Houchen - Tees Valley Mayor and how he saved Teesside International Airport Limited from being closed down by Peel Holdings.

Conservative Mayor Ben Houchen will hold to talk in Doncaster to help explain how he saved his local airport.

“He is now spearheading the growth of the economy of Teesside in what can only be described as an impressive manner.

“If you would like to come along and meet Ben then this is your chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place at the Mount Pleasant Hotel on May 11 from 6pm.