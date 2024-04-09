Doncaster Conservative regional mayor candidate announces plans for greater enforcement against litter and fly-tipping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Nick Allen, who will be standing as mayoral candidate for the Conservatives, revealed that he will set up dedicated teams to resolve the issues if elected.

Fly-tipping, Litter and Graffiti (FLAG) teams will be stationed in hotspots for the issues across each borough, such as town centres and near schools.

The scheme will include recognition and rewards for volunteer litter-pickers, while enforcement action against perpetrators will be tightened.

Councillor Nick Allen will be running for South Yorkshire Mayor for the Conservatives.

Coun Allen stated that councils should already be taking such actions, claiming that the issue is “out of control” in South Yorkshire.

Doncaster Council currently deals with fly-tipping using its internal Street Scene team which aims to clear reported waste within seven days.

He said: “There is a real problem with littering and fly-tipping across our county and it just makes the place look completely awful. It costs taxpayers a fortune!

“It ruins our image and damages the environment. It needs to be stopped once and for all.

“I am afraid this means taking rigorous action against the people who cause this trouble in the first place.

“I have lost count of the amount of times where the issue has been dismissed or blamed on other causes, including ‘culture’, of lack thereof, to to try and obscure the fact that certain people, those with no moral standards whatsoever, are effectively allowed to just carry on regardless because no one stands up to them.

“It is very easy, just put it in the bin! If people did not choose to drop litter then funnily enough there would be no problem!

“Bessacarr, where I am a Conservative councillor, is full of really excellent people who volunteer their own time to combat this problem.

“Lots of our communities have these unsung heroes and they deserve to be recognised. I have always been on hand to support them. It is not fair that a small minority of people are allowed to ruin things for the rest of us.

“If we take the trash out then we will enhance the aesthetics of our communities and make them nicer places to call home.”

Coun Allen has represented the Bessacarr ward for the Conservative party since his election in 2015.

He announced that he had been selected as the party’s candidate for regional mayor last month.

Following the announcement, he stated that he will also explore implementing free bus services to hospitals across the region if elected.

He will run against current Labour mayor Oliver Coppard and candidates from the Liberal Democrats, Green Party, and the Social Democratic Party.

The mayoral election was called following the decision to pass the powers of the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner to the authority, to allow for a democratic mandate.