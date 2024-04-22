Doncaster Conservative MP to hold public question and answer session at city pub
A Doncaster Conservative MP will be answering questions from members of the public at a city pub later this week.
Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher will be at The Punchbowl in Thorne from 5.30pm to 7pm this coming Thursday to meet constituents and discuss concerns.
He said: “Everyone is welcome. I will bring you up to speed with what I am doing regarding the Airport and the hospital. I will then take questions – local, Doncaster, national and international in that order.”
