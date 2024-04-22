Doncaster Conservative MP to hold public question and answer session at city pub

A Doncaster Conservative MP will be answering questions from members of the public at a city pub later this week.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher will be at The Punchbowl in Thorne from 5.30pm to 7pm this coming Thursday to meet constituents and discuss concerns.

He said: “Everyone is welcome. I will bring you up to speed with what I am doing regarding the Airport and the hospital. I will then take questions – local, Doncaster, national and international in that order.”

Related topics:Nick FletcherDoncasterThorne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.