Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher says Prime Minister's apology was 'necessary' but doesn't say if he should resign

Nick Fletcher MP with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

But Mr Johnson told a packed House of Commons that he believed it was a ‘work event’ and ‘technically’ broke no rules at the garden party in No10 on May 20, 2020.

The comment prompted a furious response from opposition MPs with many lining up to call on the PM to resign. Mr Johnson kept referring members to wait until the investigation, carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray, has concluded.

Mr Fletcher, who was elected as a first-time Tory to Don Valley in nearly 100 years, said the ‘apology was necessary’.

But a statement sent by his office did not include whether or not Mr Johnson should resign after being asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He instead said he will be ‘following events closely’ following the completion of the internal investigation over reported parties in No10 Downing Street during different parts of coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Fletcher also thanked the people of Don Valley for ‘following the rules and for getting vaccinated’.

In a statement, Mr Fletcher said: “I attended PMQs and listened intently to the Prime Minister’s remarks. I believe his apology was necessary.

“The Prime Minister agreed to return to Parliament for questions, following the completion of the independent report.

“I will be following these events closely. I want to thank, once again, the people of Don Valley for following the rules and for getting vaccinated.”

A leaked email to ITV News from the PM’s private secretary revealed an invite to a ‘bring your own booze’ party on May 20, 2020 during the height of lockdown to ‘make the most of the lovely weather’.