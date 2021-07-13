Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher moves constituency office

Nick Fletcher MP

Conservative MP for Don Valley, Nick Fletcher has relocated his office to Tickhill.

Mr Fletcher’s constituency team have been working from the new office, which is based on Castlegate, since June and now are located in the ‘centre of Don Valley’.

The new office will become the hub for Mr Fletcher’s work locally and it will be the venue for his advice surgeries as well.

The Conservative MP’s previous office was in Auckley, close to the airport, and the move was facilitated to ‘ensure more constituents could access their MP’.

Fletcher, who was elected in 2019, represents places like Thorne, Hatfield, Rossington, Conisbrough, Finningley and Tickhill.

Mr Fletcher said: ‘I am delighted to have moved to Tickhill recently. My team enjoys working in our new office. It is an impressive building and very spacious.

“I was keen to ensure my constituents did not have to travel far if they booked appointments to see me.

“Tickhill was chosen because of its location in Don Valley. Having an office in here will help me to carry out my duties as an MP and it is easier for local people to visit the office if they need to.”

*