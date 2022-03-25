Doncaster community hub gets more than £200,000 to improve sports facilities
A Doncaster community hub has been awarded more than £200,000 from a Government fund to improve its sports facilities.
Adwick Park Community Hub has been selected to receive a small slice of the central government’s Levelling Up Fund.
This funding – worth £236,000 – will be delivered through the government’s Community Ownership Fund (COF) and aim to improve the Adwick community and the sports centre which brings together sports groups, amongst other groups in the area, as one charity.
The community groups in the area aim to refresh some of the facilities. Enhancements on the building will benefit the whole community and raise aspirations for children and young people who partake in sports clubs at the Adwick Park Community Hub.
The £150 million Community Ownership Fund has been set up to help communities take ownership of assets and amenities at risk of closure.
The first round of successful projects was announced at the government Spending Review in autumn last year.
Minister for Levelling Up, Neil O’Brien said: “I am thrilled that the Community Ownership Fund can give much-loved facilities, such as Adwick Park, a new life bringing communities together.
“As the park is set to celebrate its centenary, we are more determined than ever to ensure these historic places continue to thrive.
“Through projects like this, we are creating stronger, more resilient communities and creating more opportunities for generations to come.”
At the Spending Review in October the Government announced 21 had been selected in this first bidding round with the sum of these bids being £5.3 million.