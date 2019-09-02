Doncaster Brexit Party candidate will represent town's 'overlooked and ignored'
A prospective parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party has pledged to bring ‘great change’ to Doncaster to represent the town’s people who he says are being ‘overlooked and ignored.’
Andrew Stewart has been announced as the final candidate to contest a Doncaster constituency at any forthcoming General Election and will go head to head with incumbent Labour MP Ed Miliband in Doncaster North.
And he says that Brexit will bring new opportunties for Doncaster and that people in the town are calling for change.
He said: "I am standing as the Brexit Party candidate in my great constituency of Doncaster North to represent the voice of the 72% who voted Leave and those who believe in democracy.
"The people of Bentley, Stainforth, Woodlands, and the rest of Doncaster North made their decision and expected our Parliamentary representatives to implement Brexit.
“Instead we have been overlooked and ignored.
“I speak to people in Scawthorpe, Sprotbrough, Adwick, across Doncaster, they are aghast at what is happening and they are calling for change.
"A once thriving industrial hub developing products sold throughout the world has diminished during our time within the EU. Doncaster deserves better!
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“We now need to be outward looking, support local businesses, develop new markets, and generate well paid skilled jobs for people of all ages, something we lack throughout the borough.
"Families like mine have voted Labour their entire lives, believing the Labour Party represented them.
“Today’s Labour Party has changed out of all recognition. The Labour Party has forgotten Mexborough, Moorends, and alike. Labour no longer represents the people of Doncaster.”
"Brexit is without doubt a great change. But, with great change comes great opportunity, and Doncaster needs new opportunities, new optimism, new vitality, ‘a great change’".
The party has previously announced Surjit Singh Duhre will contest Doncaster Central with incumbent Labour MP, Dame Rosie Winterton while Paul Whitehurst will go head to head with Caroline Flint in Don Valley.
The announcement comes ahead of Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage hosting a conference at Doncaster Racecourse on Wednesday.