Doncaster ‘best small city in Europe’ for its ‘investment promotion strategy’

The Annual FDI European Cities and Region of the Future competition has declared that Doncaster has been awarded first place in the Small European Cities Of The Future 2022/23 – Fdi Strategy category.

As many as 356 cities were assessed and grouped by population size into five: major, large, mid-sized, small and micro cities.

They were then ranked based on data collected across five subcategories: economic potential, business friendliness, connectivity, human capital and lifestyle, and cost effectiveness.

FDI’s editor Jacopo Dettoni and four external judges from the investment promotion and FDI industry reviewed 75 survey submissions from cities across Europe.

Barcelona won the judges’ favour as the best top city for its investment promotion strategy. Other award winners were:

Antwerp, Belgium – large city category Vilnius, Lithuania – mid-sized city category Doncaster, UK – small city category Valmiera, Latvia – micro city category

Chris Dungworth, head of Business Doncaster said, “I am delighted that the hard work and effort of Business Doncaster and Doncaster Council has been recognised in this way and shows that Doncaster is a tremendous place for businesses to invest and grow.”

Glyn Jones, cabinet member for housing and business at Doncaster Council added, “It’s an extremely well-deserved accolade that Doncaster has been awarded number one in the Small European Cities category for attracting overseas investment.

“Doncaster’s economic growth in recent years has been exceptional and we have adapted during the Covid-19 pandemic to support our businesses whilst still assisting those looking to invest.