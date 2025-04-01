"Do the decent thing - step aside," Reform tells Tories as Doncaster mayor race hots up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s Reform canidate has told his Conservative rival to drop out of the race to become the city’s next mayor as a war of words between the two parties hots up.

Reform’s Alexander Jones has clashed with former Tory MP Nick Fletcher as both bid to become the new mayor of Doncaster on May 1.

Mr Fletcher described 30-year-old Mr Jones as “a nice lad” – but with “no real experience in life” – and urged voters not to support Reform at the ballot box.

Mr Jones, a male model, has now hit back and said: “"I won't be stepping aside for a career politician.

Alexander Jones, who was unveiled as Doncaster's mayoral candidate by Nigel Farage, has told Conservative Nick Fletcher to "do the decent thing and step aside."

"This is my first election campaign and I offer a genuine fresh start for Doncaster.

"I want to work with elected councillors after May and utilise their knowledge and experience to improve the lives of residents.

"As Reform UK rides high in recent polling, ahead of the Conservatives locally, I invite Nick Fletcher to do the decent thing and step aside for the interests of Doncaster, to remove Labour and move the city forward."

Blaming Reform for his loss at last summer’s General Election, Mr Fletcher said: “I lost my seat to Labour as an MP by some 2,000 votes in July 2024 because Reform stood against me and split the vote.

"The end result was Labour profited and we all lost. We must not let history repeat itself in this election.

“This time Reform are standing against me yet again.

"Their candidate is a male model.

"He is 30 years old. He seems a very nice lad. However he is only 30 years old; no real experience in life, business or politics. Is he well equipped to run a £700 million budget?

"I think back to when I was 30. I wasn’t ready for such a demanding role then in my life. 30 is simply too young. Now that I am 52 I can see that clearly.

“This is about Doncaster and not about party politics. No Mayor can stop the boats. I wish they could as I want to stop the boats too.

“We have to avoid splitting the vote for Mayor. A vote for Reform in the Mayoral Election is effectively a vote for Labour. We must not split the vote like last year. All it did was elect Labour. I believe that this message is getting across.

“Before you even think about voting Reform, ask yourself this question. Do you want to make sure this Labour Mayor is not re-elected? There is only one way to ensure that. Vote for Nick Fletcher.

“I share your frustration with national politics but we need to do the best locally for Doncaster. This is far more important than party politics.

“The mayor runs a body with a budget of £700 million. You need nous, drive and energy to do that. I know I can do it and turn Doncaster to where it needs to be.

“Who has the proven experience in life, business and politics to be Mayor? Who has demonstrated total commitment for Doncaster year in year out?

“Splitting the vote will let this Labour Mayor be re-elected. That would be the end for the market and all the businesses in town. We need to vote wisely and save Doncaster from almost certain ruin.”