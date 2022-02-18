Deadline set for Gypsy/Traveller site to be pulled down near Doncaster town following High Court injunction

Enforcement notice was served on the site off Wilsic Road in Tickhill late last year after a retrospective application was rejected by Doncaster Council officers.

Planning officers said they considered that there was ‘sufficient harm’ to seek a prohibitory injunction through the High Court preventing any further development or residential occupation of the site, which was granted on an interim basis and served on the occupants on September 3.

On September 10, a further interim injunction was granted in respect of the site with an order for a hearing or October 19 which was granted. The retrospective planning permission was refused a week later.

The area in red where the site is based close to Tickhill, Doncaster.

An Enforcement Notice was served on the occupants of the site on October 28, 2021 and the requirements of the notice were that the developer ‘permanently cease’ the use of the land as a residential Gypsy/Traveller site.

The notice also requires the permanent removal from the land all mobile homes and caravans, structures and hard-core and any materials associated with the unauthorised use;

Following compliance with step one and two above, developers need to remove the resultant materials from the land to reinstate it to its previous condition by reseeding with native grass seed.

The notice became effective on November 27, 2021 and the compliance period for all parts of the enforcement notice by May 26, 2022.

An Enforcement Appeal has been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate and DMBC are now awaiting an inquiry date.

The agent for the development, Peter Brownjohn, said there was ‘unmet need’ for this type of accommodation and that it would not have a negative impact on the surrounding area.

A spokesman for the planning enforcement team at Doncaster Council, said: “A final permanent Injunction was granted by the High Court on October 19 and the documents served on the site.

“The planning application was refused on October 26 and two days later, an enforcement notice was served on the site requiring the occupants to cease the use of the site as a residential Gypsy/Traveller caravan site and to remove all caravans, structures, hardcore and materials associated with the unauthorised use and to reinstate the land.