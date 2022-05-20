Councillor Majid Khan begins bid to become Labour’s candidate for Doncaster Central replacing Dame Rosie Winterton

Coun Majid Khan, who represents the Bessacarr ward, has applied for the shortlist to become Labour candidate in Doncaster Central at the next parliamentary election.

Current Labour MP, Dame Rosie Winterton, has announced she will not be standing again when the next general election is called.

Dame Rosie, was elected in 1997 and is currently deputy speaker of the House of Commons. She has a majority of 2,278.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Majid Khan is bidding to become Labour's candidate for Doncaster Central

Coun Khan is a founder of a Doncaster foodbank, a trustee of an anti-poverty charity and a charity patron of an organisation that helps families affected by alcohol and substance abuse.

In 2019, Coun Khan stood in the Conservative safe seat of Brigg & Google where he came second with 9,000 votes.

Internal Labour Party voting is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Coun Khan said: “I care about the people of Doncaster. I’m proud to have served our residents for nearly a decade as a councillor.

“I work every day to support people who are at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis created by this Tory government.

“I stepped up to fight for a Tory safe seat in 2019 to give me the experience needed to run a tough parliamentary campaign. I am extremely well recognised locally and have been re-elected three times in a traditionally Tory marginal seat.