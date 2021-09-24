Work underway on ‘community master plans’ for a number of Doncaster towns

Edlington, Rossington along with Thorne & Moorends are in the process of getting a plan which will set out where potential investment could come.

Officers working on the plans said they will build upon the work undertaken to date in each community in the preparation of the existing Neighbourhood Plans.

Thorne is amongst the areas involved

This aims to ‘further develop the community vision and develop possible projects’ for targeted investment in each area and stimulate the private sector.

DMBC officer Jonathan Clark said: “There is currently no identified funding to implement projects in these three areas, the aspiration is the plans will be a vehicle to help lobby and secure future resources by articulating a clear vision and projects with widespread support.

“Therefore managing expectations around this and being pragmatic and realistic will be important.”