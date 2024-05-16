Town ward by-election to take place on 4 July
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday July, 4 a poll will take place for a borough councillor in the Town ward.
It comes after former Labour councillor Jake Kearsley resigned due to personal reasons.
Any two electors can request a by-election if a seat becomes vacant, with this usually taking place.
Conservative councillors Jane Cox and Nick Allen made the request for a by-election on Wednesday (15 May).
The nomination period will open on Friday, 31 May and close on Friday, 7 June.
Following polling day, results will be counted and the elected candidate announced on Friday, 5 July.
Three Labour councillors have held the Town ward since it was formed in 2017.
The elected candidate will work alongside councillors Dave Shaw and Gemma Cobby in the ward.