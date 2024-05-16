Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local by-election is set to take place in a Doncaster ward following a councillor’s resignation.

On Thursday July, 4 a poll will take place for a borough councillor in the Town ward.

It comes after former Labour councillor Jake Kearsley resigned due to personal reasons.

Any two electors can request a by-election if a seat becomes vacant, with this usually taking place.

Doncaster Council Civic Office

Conservative councillors Jane Cox and Nick Allen made the request for a by-election on Wednesday (15 May).

The nomination period will open on Friday, 31 May and close on Friday, 7 June.

Following polling day, results will be counted and the elected candidate announced on Friday, 5 July.

Three Labour councillors have held the Town ward since it was formed in 2017.

The elected candidate will work alongside councillors Dave Shaw and Gemma Cobby in the ward.