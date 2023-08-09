News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Three Local Lettings Policies set to be removed from areas across Doncaster

Three Local Lettings Policies are set to be removed from areas in Doncaster following a review of whether they are fit for purpose.
By Shannon Mower
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 16:32 BST

Local Lettings Policies (LLP) are area-specific sets of rules of tenancy designed to support housing management and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Ten policies across Doncaster have been reviewed by the council, leading to the recommendation that three are removed.

Amendments will be made to several other policies.

Housing in DoncasterHousing in Doncaster
Housing in Doncaster
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The areas involved are Highwoods Crescent in Mexborough, the Balby Bridge Estate and Wheatley Unity Flats.

At Highwoods Crescent, the council deemed that the LLP fails to reduce anti-social behaviour in the community as a whole due to the area being closed off in a defined boundary.

LLP in Balby Bridge and Wheatley Unity Flats will both be removed due to the condition that dogs are not allowed.

The council ruled that this is not enforceable due to tenants being able to acquire dogs after signing up to the policy, and should therefore be removed.

Related topics:DoncasterMexborough