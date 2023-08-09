Three Local Lettings Policies set to be removed from areas across Doncaster

Local Lettings Policies (LLP) are area-specific sets of rules of tenancy designed to support housing management and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Ten policies across Doncaster have been reviewed by the council, leading to the recommendation that three are removed.

Amendments will be made to several other policies.

Housing in Doncaster

The areas involved are Highwoods Crescent in Mexborough, the Balby Bridge Estate and Wheatley Unity Flats.

At Highwoods Crescent, the council deemed that the LLP fails to reduce anti-social behaviour in the community as a whole due to the area being closed off in a defined boundary.

LLP in Balby Bridge and Wheatley Unity Flats will both be removed due to the condition that dogs are not allowed.