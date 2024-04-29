Three complaints lodged against Doncaster ward councillors in past year as figure steadily decreases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three complaints were made against ward councillors in the 2023/4 financial year, according to the Monitoring Officer’s annual report.

The figure shows a steady decline following eight complaints in 2021/22, and five in 2022/3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two complaints were made by members of the public, who stated that a councillor had failed to treat them with respect.

Doncaster Council Civic Office.

One of these was dismissed due to the concerned exchange taking place through the councillor’s personal social media account, while the other is currently under investigation.

A third complaint was made against a councillor by a fellow member relating to the promotion of their business on an official account, which was upheld.

Seven complaints were lodged against parish councillors, however just one of these was upheld.