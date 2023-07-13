The world famous locomotive stopped in Doncaster earlier this month.

The steam train was built in the city, being the first locomotive of London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) to go into service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents were disappointed earlier in the year after Doncaster was missed from the train’s 100th anniversary tour, despite being its birthplace.

The Flying Scotsman returned to Doncaster earlier this month

On July 2, however, large crowds gathered to see the train stop at the city’s station for the first time in 40 years.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones met with LNER managing director David Horne during the visit to celebrate the occasion.

Now, the mayor has confirmed that the locomotive will make at least one more visit to the city this year for the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after criticism from some residents as July’s visit was not advertised, meaning many missed out.

The Scotsman’s current owners at the National Railway Museum in York no longer announce routes and timings of its travel.

This is due to safety fears as after several incidents of train enthusiasts trespassing on the railway line to get closer to the locomotive.

In response, Mayor Ros Jones said: “We are working with the National Railway Museum and others to get the Flying Scotsman back to Doncaster for a couple of days this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The visit this month was just a stop off, which only some knew about.