The council has come up with eight ways to improve its services by 2026.

Doncaster Council has approved the Customer Experience Strategy 2023-2026 which will bring about improvements to access to council customer service.

The council’s telephone contact centre currently receives over 46,000 calls a month from residents.

The Civic Offices

Customer service deals with all services provided by the council from tax to waste collection.

Councillor Phil Cole presented eight areas that will be improved under the new strategy:

Reduction in the number of phone numbers and email addresses people have to contact. Review of customer access points across borough and what they deliver. Improvement of online offering with more services being able to take place online. Improving how staff communicate to customers. Reducing the amount of services residents have to contact when life events occur. Reviewing and rationalising the remaining use of paper forms and letters. Enhancing technology behind the scenes.