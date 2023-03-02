Standing ovation for care leavers as Doncaster councillors pass protected characteristic motion

A group of young people who had experienced being in care presented their motion to councillors in this week’s full council meeting.

The motion allowed the council to become the 13th in the country to recognise care experienced people as a group who are subject to discrimination and protect them from this.

It was formally put forward by Coun. Lani-Mae Ball and seconded by Coun. Rachael Blake.

Attendees at the council meeting

Members of the care leaver campaign group Hear Us Out presented their motion at the meeting, alongside campaign leader Terry Galloway.

Group member Kanisha gave a speech to council discussing the discrimination she has faced and stigma around being in care.

After her speech, five councillors all spoke to express their overwhelming support for the motion.

Coun. John Mounsey asked everyone in the room to “stand up if you care”, which led to all present giving a standing ovation for care experienced people.

Waiting for the meeting to commence

This type of action has never been seen in Doncaster’s council chamber before.

Some councillors had met with the group last November at the Corporate Parenting Board and heard stories on the challenges they had faced.

Coun. Rachel Blake added: “Over 50 percent of young people in custody are from care, one quarter of the homeless population is from care.

“Terry has been working with our young people and told us how proud he is of what they are doing. How proud he is of this council for bringing this motion.

“But most importantly he told us that when he talked to our young people, they told him about the discrimination they faced, he knew it was real because care experienced people are saying this up and down the United Kingdom.”

Councillors went on to unanimously pass the motion, with all present voting yes.

After the meeting, members of Hear Us Out expressed their gratitude.

Kanisha, 22, said following her speech: “I felt nervous today as I did not think there would be that many people in one room but I spoke because it needed to be done and we were the right people to do this.

And I was watching our group of young people as the motion passed and there were tears. We are all passionate about this because we want the future to be better for other children in care and care leavers.

“We have done other stuff before but nothing as big as this, this was bigger because if we get this across the country then we will be at the forefront of change.”

Danielle, 19, said: “Today was emotional, quite heartfelt, it really touched me. It was nice to see cllrs coming forward about their own experience of being in care. Nice to know we are not alone.

“I love my boy so much but during and after pregnancy I felt so much discrimination. In hospital after having given birth, when I mentioned about being a care leaver, I felt them judging me, checking me out, they made me feel like I should be a super mum and that I could not ask for help becauseotherwise I’d have my child taken away.”

“During my pregnancy not a single person said congratulations other than other care experienced people or my friends.”

Terry Galloway, leader of the Protected Characteristics campaign for Care Experienced People added: “I’m so proud of this group of young people in Doncaster for bringing this motion to the attention of their corporate parents. It is a pleasure to be here to witness this.

“They are so brave, and it is traumatic, they got a result for themselves and others so hopefully it is worthwhile. I really hope this will spur other groups across these islands to bring more motions so that we can finally get thechange we need and deserve.”