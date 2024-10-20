Stainforth residents vote in favour of adopting neighbourhood development plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of a Doncaster town have voted in favour of adopting a neighbourhood plan as a framework for planning decisions.

Last Thursday (10 October) residents of Stainforth voted to approve the adoption of a neighbourhood plan in a local referendum.

Some 85.7 percent of voters approved the decision while 14.3 percent voted against, with a turnout of around 9 percent of the electorate.

A neighbourhood plan is a set of documents which establish a vision for an area as a framework for planning applications and decisions.

Plans for Stainforth which were submitted as part of its successful bid for Town Deal funding.

It is formulated by the local town or parish council in consultation with residents and businesses.

Plans must adhere to legislation set out in national planning policy and the Doncaster Local Plan.

The Stainforth Neighbourhood Plan establishes five key goals: protecting and enhancing local mining heritage, improving housing choice, improving accessibility for all, supporting health and wellbeing and local development opportunities.

It follows the announcement in 2021 that the town had been awarded £21.6 million through the government’s Towns Fund.

A variety of projects utilising the funding are ongoing, including the transformation of the station gateway, improvements to the town centre, and the transformation of the former Hatfield Main Colliery.

This will see the restoration of the former colliery headstocks and the development of a country park and new employment sites on the land.

The neighbourhood plan incorporates the projects outlined in the Towns Fund bid as well as wider visions for the town.

Accessibility is a key issue, with plans to improve public transport and walking and cycling routes.