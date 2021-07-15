Stainforth gets more than £21m in funding for projects as Doncaster politicians welcome government Towns Fund

Plans for some of the projects which will arise from Stainforth's Towns Fund allocation

It has been confirmed that Stainforth will receive the multi-million pound pot following on from a similar decision to award £25 million to Doncaster town centre.

The announcement was welcomed by Doncaster mayor Ros Jones and MP Ed Miliband, who represents Stainforth, as a ‘step forward for the area.

But they both said that money from the Towns Fund ‘will not excuse continued austerity’ and the capital investment must not come in the place of revenue to the council to provide to the residents of Stainforth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for some of the projects which will arise from Stainforth's Towns Fund allocation

These are the projects that the money will cover:

Station gateway

This proposal will aim to transform the gateway between the station and the town by creating a better ‘arrival experience’. A bespoke replacement overbridge of ‘architectural significance’ is planned.

Town centre hub

Plans for some of the projects which will arise from Stainforth's Towns Fund allocation

This scheme will focus on improving the ‘sense of place and support business growth’ in the town centre. It includes a raft of initiatives including streetscape and shop front improvements, a new civic space and a new community hub to ‘drive footfall to the town and support the regeneration of Stainforth’.

Activated network

Council bosses are also planning an enhanced street network in Stainforth which aims to create a ‘safer and more attractive place helping to support regeneration and growth’.

The new CCTV network is also hoped to deter crime and anti-social behaviour along the new link connecting East Lane with the Unity Way roundabout.

Headstock Park

This project will result in the former colliery headstocks restored to become a site and visitor centre. New infrastructure will aim to unlock employment land and a new country park will provide new green space for outdoor events and activities.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “The funding will make a positive difference for Stainforth, benefiting local residents, businesses and visitors. We have ambitious plans to transform all parts of our borough and tapping into this Government funding is going to see a number of vital projects totally change the look and feel of Stainforth and bring renewed pride to the area.

“It’s going to help take Stainforth to a new level and is exciting times for the community.

“We have successfully bid for over £45million from the Towns Fund for a range of important schemes in Doncaster town centre and now in Stainforth. We have the vision, ambition and drive to make our borough a truly wonderful place to call home.

“What we need now is more government funding for our towns and communities.”

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, said: “This funding is a tribute to the hard work, imagination and determination of the people of Stainforth who worked together on the neighbourhood plan which formed the bid for the Towns Fund money.

“We welcome this funding and are glad that the government has listened to the strong calls we made to Robert Jenrick the Local Government Secretary last month for this money to be brought forward.

“While these resources are a step forward for Stainforth, they do not make up for the more than 50 per cent cuts in council funding we have seen over the last decade.

“Money from the Towns Fund will not excuse continued austerity which will continue to undermine the local services people in Stainforth desperately need and deserve.

“This is just the start of what is needed to tackle the deep inequality in our country.”

Stainforth businessman John Roe and chair of the Stainforth Town Deal Board, said: “The Town Fund is a once-in-a generation lifeline from the Government to help ‘Level-up’ Stainforth.

"It’s an exciting and inspirational bundle of projects designed to kick start a process to reverse decades of decline and neglect since the closure of Hatfield Main.

"In the coming weeks and months, the Town Deal Board will be reaching out to everyone in the local community to get behind the Fund and work together to make Stainforth a vibrant and connected town with good jobs, a healthy environment and a great future.

“Thanks to all the Board and community members for their hard work and dedication in securing the funding, and to the Government for recognising our needs. Now the heavy lifting begins as we enter the Delivery Stage and bring lasting improvements to Stainforth.”

The Ministry of Communities, Housing and Local Government is expected to release a statement in due course.

*