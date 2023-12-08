South Yorkshire residents can now have their say on policing priorities and council tax
This week, the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (SYPCC) announced that the annual Precept and Priorities Consultation is now available.
The survey allows residents of the region to voice their opinion on which areas of crime they believe should be a priority for South Yorkshire Police in the coming year.
Areas such as anti-social behaviour, drugs, domestic violence and support services can be selected as priorities for residents.
Respondents can also share whether they would be prepared to pay an increase in the SYPCC’s council tax precept in order for these priorities to be achieved.
The policing precept in council tax accounts for 26 per cent of funding for SYP, with the remainder from government funding.
Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings said: “In this financial year, I used government grant and the precept to increase police numbers.
"They are now back to where they were in 2010, before austerity began, and a little beyond.
“I would like to see those numbers maintained because we need a well-resourced police force to keep us safe from criminality and anti-social behaviour.
“But because the national finances remain in such poor shape, we will not see government funding meet what we need so it will not be possible to keep numbers steady unless I can raise a little more from the precept – though I will seek to keep the increase as low as possible.”