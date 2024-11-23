Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Data collected from three South Yorkshire councils reveals that 36 rogue landlords faced a court prosecution in the past five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public Interest Lawyers collected information from English and Welsh councils, finding that over 100 of them did not take any landlords to court between 2019/20 and 2023/24.

City of Doncaster Council had more than 2,000 complaints, with a concerning 237 relating to harassment or illegal eviction. Seven landlords were prosecuted over five years, though only one case related to the Protection from Eviction Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council states that they took action against a landlord in court on 17 occasions, with 16 cases returning a guilty verdict. Eight of the cases were raised under the Protection from Eviction Act 1977, with all cases leading to landlords being found guilty of attempting an illegal eviction.

South Yorkshire councils’ rogue landlord prosecutions buck ‘worrying’ national trend.

Rotherham Borough Council took by far the highest number of complaints from its residents, with more than 1,000 received in all years but one. In that time, 12 landlords were successfully prosecuted.

Barnsley Borough Council did not provide data.

The breakdown for City of Doncaster Council is:

2019/20: 418 complaints, two prosecutions

2020/21: 392 complaints, zero prosecutions

2021/22: 375 complaints, one prosecution

2022/23: 436 complaints, one prosecution

2023/24: 411 complaints, three prosecutions

Public Interest Lawyers sent a Freedom of Information request to every council in England and Wales to find out how many prosecutions had been pursued.

252 councils, or 80 per cent of the metropolitan, unitary, district, London or Welsh local authorities, responded within the time frame for a request. 115 (46 per cent) confirmed that there were no prosecutions at all from April 2019 to March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 49 only sought court action against a solitary landlord in the five-year period, meaning just under two-thirds of councils did not undertake a court prosecution of multiple landlords

Some councils have argued that civil penalties, as well as formal warnings, have been sufficient in maintaining landlord compliance. However, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) learned earlier this year that less than half of the fines issued against rogue landlords between 2021 and 2023 had been collected.

Organisations protecting renters’ rights have urged the government to address issues facing renters with the Renters’ Rights Bill, which is in the process of being passed through Parliament.

The Renters’ Reform Coalition is a group of 20 leading organisations which have joined to lobby for changes to legislation affecting the private rented sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They argue that the data collected by Public Interest Lawyers shows not an absence of willingness to prosecute landlords, but of ability to do so.

Reacting to Public Interest Lawyers’ report, Tom Darling, Director of the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said: “These are worrying findings.

“The key problem councils face here is ultimately a lack of resources, after years of rising costs and shrinking budgets.

“We’ve called on the government to provide local authorities – who will have the crucial role of enforcing the forthcoming Renters’ Rights Bill – with the additional funding and guidance they need to protect renters from rogue landlords.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the 252 councils that responded to Public Interest Lawyers’ request for information, 438,523 complaints or ‘service requests’ regarding housing conditions or landlord behaviour were recorded across five years.

Renters who suffer harm because of housing disrepair may be able to claim compensation.

Beverley Faulkner, Housing Disrepair specialist at legal firm JF Law, said: “All renters deserve to feel safe and secure in the property they pay to live in. Unfortunately, that does not always happen. The local authority being unable or unwilling to take action against a landlord could leave a renter feeling like justice has not been done.

However, they could seek a fair outcome through a civil claim. If negligence by a landlord causes someone to suffer harm, for example through illness caused by damp and mould, they could make a personal injury claim.

Our team of expert solicitors has significant experience in handling landlord negligence claims and anyone can visit www.publicinterestlawyers.co.uk for free guidance.”