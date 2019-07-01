South Yorkshire councils 'jealous of Doncaster' over Sheffield City Region funding boss claims
A senior council boss has said other councils in South Yorkshire are ‘jealous’ of Doncaster due to the amount of funding they’ve received from the Sheffield City Region.
Peter Dale who heads up regeneration and environment at Doncaster Council was asked if the borough gets its fair share of funding through the Local Growth Fund which is managed by South Yorkshire metro mayor Dan Jarvis.
In responding to a question from Wheatley Hills & Intake Coun Jane Kidd, Mr Dale said Doncaster’s sum so far has ‘far exceeded’ those from neighbouring authorities.
The comments come as Doncaster Council looks to leave the Sheffield City Region devolution arrangement and opt to join a wider Yorkshire deal which has not been signed off by Government.
Sheffield City Region money from central government has funded many development projects across Doncaster but as it stands, the money is set to end in 2021 with alternative arrangements being drawn up.
Notable Sheffield City Region millions given to fund Doncaster developments include:
£11.2 million for the DN7 development which includes a link road, homes and business space £9.1 million for the Great Yorkshire Way link road £3 million for the Wool Market renovation £1.35 million for revamping town centre streets £635k for the Waterdale Cinema scheme
Mr Dale said: “Some of the other local authorities are quite jealous of the amount of money received from the Sheffield City Region investment fund.
“That said, there will be some replacement in the Local Growth Fund for regions across the country but we now need to prepare a business case so when we call for a new programme we have the strongest case when we have to bid for money against others in the region.
Mr Dale said Doncaster does ‘feature well’ in future proposals in Sheffield City Region master plans.
An agreement has been reached between pro-South Yorkshire councils Sheffield and Rotherham and Doncaster and Barnsley who want to join a possible Yorkshire deal.
The arrangement means Doncaster and Barnsley can leave to join other devolution deals provided Sheffield and Rotherham don’t lose like-for-like funding.