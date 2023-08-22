Solve the mystery of the alien landings and escape Hexthorpe and Elmfield Park
The aliens have landed!
City of Doncaster Council is challenging residents to have fun this summer by trying to crack an outdoor puzzle.
They have put in place an outdoor escape room/trail in Hexthorpe and Elmfield Park.
All you need is a smartphone with access to the internet.
To take party you just have to scan the QR code on one of the banners to try and solve the mystery!
A spokesman said: “Best of all, the game is absolutely FREE!”