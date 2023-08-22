News you can trust since 1925
Solve the mystery of the alien landings and escape Hexthorpe and Elmfield Park

The aliens have landed!
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

City of Doncaster Council is challenging residents to have fun this summer by trying to crack an outdoor puzzle.

They have put in place an outdoor escape room/trail in Hexthorpe and Elmfield Park.

All you need is a smartphone with access to the internet.

To take party you just have to scan the QR code on one of the banners to try and solve the mystery!

A spokesman said: “Best of all, the game is absolutely FREE!”

